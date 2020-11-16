Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 5-6, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 5, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ROCHESTER REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT SERVICES 103 RIVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE I|MICHAEL|L|CONIFF| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED LEWIS, RANDY JOE JR 229 CREIGHTON LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - LEWIS, RANDY JOE JR 229 CREIGHTON LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - GARCIA, YAMILKA 26 RIES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 ...

