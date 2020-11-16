Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 2, 2020

November 16, 2020

Judgments Recorded October 2, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED GARNER, JACK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GARNER, JACK Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GAUTHIER, ANGEL L JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GOLDEN, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GRANT, KYLE J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GREELEY, ROBERT JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GREEN, RONNIE L JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HARRIS, JUSTIN J ...

