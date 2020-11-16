Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 5, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 5, 2020 LIEN RELEASE KELLY, LORETTA Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 72 CHERRY CREEK LANE, GREECE NY 14626 MECHANICS LIEN ACQUEST DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC Favor: YORK INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Amount: $26,211.60 2600 MANITOU ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

