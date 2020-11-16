Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 4, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 4, 2020 259 NOT PROVIDED 1300 WINTON NORTH LLC Property Address: 1300 WINTON ROAD NORTH, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $149,983.45 616-620 THURSTON LLC & 616-620 THURSTON LLC Property Address: 1378-1382 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $529,384.52 AURELI, RICHARD D & AURELI, SANDRA L Property Address: 49 ROCHELLE DRIVE, CHILI ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo