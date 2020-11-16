Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 5-6, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 5, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY FRATY, RUTH S Appoints: ARCARA, CHRISTINE ROWLING, BILLIE J Appoints: BELL, ROBIN R WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY THOMAS, SHERRY L Appoints: THOMAS-HEIZYK, JESSICA Powers of Attorney Recorded October 6, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BELL, CAPERS Appoints: HOUSER, CORRINE DEPAUL, REIKO MARIA Appoints: DEPAUL, ANTHONY DUNN, DENNIS Appoints: ...

