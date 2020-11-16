Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit

Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit

By: The Associated Press November 16, 2020 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. — President Donald Trump's campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help win the White House. Ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the case, Trump's campaign dropped its request in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo