Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 7, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT YENNYS TOUCH 300 CULVER PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - VILLAR, YENNY 260 WILDBRIAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BONE APPETIT 5 BUCKLEBURY HILL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 GODIN, JUDITH A 45 BUCKLEBURY HILL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JONES, TYSHON 110 ADMORE STREET, ...

