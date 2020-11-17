Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 6, 2020

Judgments Recorded October 6, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT SCHMITT, BRIAN E 6254 KNICKERBOCKER ROAD, ONTARIO NY 14519 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANTHONY J. COSTELLO AND SON (ANDREA) DEVELOPMENT, LLC ONE AIRPORT WAY SUITE 300 ROCHESTER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: THE CABOT GROUP, INC. Attorney: FLANSBURG, CHAD WILLIAM Amount: $330,066.31 ANTHONY J. COSTELLO AND SON (MARIA) DEVELOPMENT, LLC ONE ...

