Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 5, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 5, 2020 143 NOT PROVIDED VOGT, ALEXIS KS & VOGT, DARREN F Property Address: 11 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $135,000.00 14420 ANDERSON, JOHN & ANDERSON, KRISTY Property Address: 49 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $207,000.00 GOVANLU, ROBIN GALBRAITH & GOVANLU, STEVEN AMEAR Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo