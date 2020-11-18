Don't Miss
Civil Litigation: LLCs: Breaking up is hard to do

Civil Litigation: LLCs: Breaking up is hard to do

By: Special to The Daily Record THOMAS F. KNAB and STEVEN R. GERSZ November 18, 2020 0

A lawsuit among owners of a closely-held business like a limited liability company — sometimes referred to as a “business divorce” action — often involves issues for both transactional lawyers and litigators. Your authors, a transactional lawyer and a litigator, have worked together to help our clients get through the business divorce process on many ...

