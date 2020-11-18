Fourth Department – Malpractice: Town of West Seneca v. Kideney Architects

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Malpractice Time-barred – Privity of contract – Stranger to the contract – Intended third-party beneficiary Town of West Seneca v. Kideney Architects CA 19-00135 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commence a malpractice action against the defendant in relation to a construction project. Before breaking ground on the ...

