Fourth Department – Mortgage foreclosure: Tortora v. Federal National Mortgage Assoc.

Fourth Department – Mortgage foreclosure: Tortora v. Federal National Mortgage Assoc.

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mortgage foreclosure Reinstatement provision – Acceleration of debt – Statute of limitations Tortora v. Federal National Mortgage Association CA 18-02343 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: At issue on appeal in these consolidated actions is whether a reinstatement provision in the subject mortgage that gives the mortgagor the option, under ...

