Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department vacates plea

Fourth Department vacates plea

Traffic stop not justified

By: Bennett Loudon November 18, 2020 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has reversed a guilty plea and dismissed the charges in a drug case because of an improper traffic stop by Syracuse police. In May 2017, defendant Cristobal Martinez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to two counts of fifth-degree of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The judge in the case denied ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo