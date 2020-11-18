Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 6, 2020 99 NOT PROVIDED OSBORN, DAVID J to RMD PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 1157-1159 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12418 Page: 0606 Tax Account: 107.55-3-37 Full Sale Price: $85,500.00 14420 CHILSON, DEANNA J to AMATORE, NICOLE S Property Address: 39 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12418 Page: 0640 Tax Account: 069.37-3-9 Full Sale Price: $116,000.00 14428 CABIC, ...

