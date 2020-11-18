Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 8, 2020 LIEN RELEASE BARKER, SYLVIA Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES 137 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14618 ELLINGTON, CHARLES Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT MECHANICS LIEN BROCKPORT 31 LP Favor: SUNBELT RENTALS INC Amount: $6,109.82 6515 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, SWEDEN NY DIPASQUALE, ALBERT Favor: GARDEN GROVE CONSTRUCTION CORP Amount: $303,748.91 5138 RIDGE ROAD WEST, NY

