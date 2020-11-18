Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 6, 2020 110 14420 AMATORE, NICOLE S Property Address: 39 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $110,200.00 14428 TAMBE, RICHARD A Property Address: 127 OLD SCOTTSVILLE S ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $245,471.00 14445 CARABALLO, ADAM R Property Address: 118 PINE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: ...

