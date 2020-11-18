Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 8, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADAMS, GERALD C Appoints: ADAMS, ROBERT J ADAMS, SHARON K Appoints: ADAMS, ROBERT J ALBRECHT, STEPHEN A Appoints: ALBRECHT, KAYLA M ANDERSON, ALVIN B Appoints: ANDERSON, ALVIN BERNHARDT DAGOSTINO, GLORIA Appoints: DAGOSTINO, FINO GROH, THERON E Appoints: GOMES, CANDICE Q NULTON, JOANNE C Appoints: NULTON, LYNN D QUETSCHENBACH, FRED Appoints: MAHLER, SUSAN REICHERT, BARBARA A Appoints: LOMBINO, ...

