Don't Miss
Home / News / NYSBA urges state to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

NYSBA urges state to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

By: Velvet Spicer November 18, 2020 0

The New York Bar Association last week called on the state to consider mandating a COVID-19 vaccine if voluntary measures fail to protect public health. The association’s House of Delegates approved a resolution on Nov. 7 outlining conditions for requiring the vaccine for all New Yorkers not exempted by doctors. The resolution came days before Pfizer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo