Don't Miss
Home / News / Mexico says no more US trials for corrupt officials

Mexico says no more US trials for corrupt officials

By: The Associated Press MARIA VERZA and MARK STEVENSON November 19, 2020 0

MEXICO CITY — Mexico said Thursday it will no longer allow officials accused of corruption to be tried in the United States, a move that could end a decades-old tradition in which most of Mexico's high-profile drug-trafficking and corruption cases have been tried north of the border. However, the extent of the new policy was unclear, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo