Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 9, 2020 85 14428 CIANFICHI, ANDEA et ano to TELANG, ADWAIT Property Address: 48 CASSANDRA CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12419 Page: 0428 Tax Account: 157.02-5-12 Full Sale Price: $230,000.00 14445 CARABALLO, ADAM R to PINE LEASING LLC Property Address: 423 GARFIELD AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12419 Page: 0174 Tax Account: 139.62-4-34 Full Sale Price: ...

