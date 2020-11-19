Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 9, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT TIM MCCANN GRAPHIC DESIGN 204 WESTAGE AT THE HARBOR, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - MCCANN, TIMOTHY 204 WESTAGE AT THE HARBOR, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BRUTON STRING WORKS 63 KIRKGATE DRIVE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 ECLIPSE APPRAISAL SERVICES 530 TRIMMER ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo