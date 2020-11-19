Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 9, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN NEW HORIZON HOSPITALITY Favor: CHRISTIAN FLOORING LLC Amount: $28,330.71 70 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY

