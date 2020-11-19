Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded NOv. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded NOv. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 9, 2020 191 NOT PROVIDED NORTH COAST PERSONAL STORAGE, LLC Property Address: 2425 UNION STREET, OGDEN NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $768,616.69 RITCHIE, ANDREW C & SCHEPISI-RITCHIE, MICHELE A Property Address: 448 WINONA BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $126,400.00 ROSS, BEVERLY J Property Address: 566 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo