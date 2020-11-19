Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 19, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 9, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRIGGS, BEATRICE S Appoints: BRIGGS, PAUL W BRIGGS, PAUL W Appoints: BRIGGS, BEATRICE S CHAMPAGNE, SHARI M Appoints: BAGSHAW, VALERIE DECHOW, TAYLOR J Appoints: TINKER, ROBERT FENTON, CHRISTINA M Appoints: SELLERS, HEIDI A GUTMAN, BRIAN E Appoints: GUTMAN, KARA A LECHASE, JAMES A Appoints: FOURNIER, SUSAN A STEWARD, GLORIA D Appoints: NEWSOME, MAURICE M TINKER, GRANT ...

