Robbery conviction overturned

Robbery conviction overturned

Verdict was ‘against the weight of the evidence’

By: Bennett Loudon November 19, 2020 0

A state appeals court has overturned a robbery conviction because the jury verdict was “against the weight of the evidence.” Defendant Anthony Miller was convicted of first-degree robbery in state Supreme Court in Monroe County in January 2015. Miller was accused of an armed robbery near Genesee Street where the perpetrator put a gun to the victim’s ...

