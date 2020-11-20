Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department reserves decision

Fourth Department reserves decision

Defendant claims ineffective assistance of counsel

By: Bennett Loudon November 20, 2020 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reserved decision in a case where the defendant claimed ineffective assistance of counsel. The defendant, Bryan Lee, pleaded guilty in Cayuga County Court in Auburn in May 2019 to first-degree assault. Attorney Timothy J. Brennan, who represented Lee in the appeal, argued that Lee “was deprived of effective ...

