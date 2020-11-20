Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 10, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 10, 2020 96 NOT PROVIDED BAXTER, ANNIE B et ano to MCKENZIE, CYNTHIA N Property Address: 523 COLUMBIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12419 Page: 0611 Tax Account: 120.75-1-1 Full Sale Price: $22,000.00 MYSHINSKIY, ALEKSANDR to DANDIM LLC Property Address: 7 LAUREL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12420 Page: 0367 Tax Account: 105.57-4-34 Full Sale Price: $50,000.00 14420 FLANDERS, JESSICA ...

