Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 9-13, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 9-13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 9, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JOHNSON, ROSS M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ROSS M JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ROSS M JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ROSS M JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ROSS M JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ROSS M JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, ROSS ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo