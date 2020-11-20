Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 13, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 20, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 13, 2020 LIEN RELEASE CURTIS-MILLER, CHRISTINE Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 45 LAURELHURST ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 LIEN SATISFIED HAVILAND, CAROLINE Favor: VILLAGER CONDOMINIUM HAVILAND, CAROLINE Favor: VILLAGER CONDOMINIUM 56 VILLAGE TRAIL, MENDON NY 14506 WBS CAPITAL INC Favor: DGA BUILDERS LLC

