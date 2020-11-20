Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 13, 2020

By: Jason Whong November 20, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 13, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABS LOAN TRUST VI Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC HILIGER, MARGARET A Appoints: HILIGER, MICHAEL K JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC PORTER, EUGENE R Appoints: PORTER, RICHARD G POULTER, STEPHANIE ANN Appoints: POULTER, MALCOLM T WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WILTSE, JUNE A Appoints: ...

