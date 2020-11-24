Don't Miss
Home / News / Homicide conviction overturned

Homicide conviction overturned

Defendant was not criminally liable for ‘freak accident’

By: Bennett Loudon November 24, 2020 0

A state appeals court has overturned a homicide conviction and dismissed the indictment. Defendant John E. Pinnock was convicted in July 2016 of first-degree criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault in Ontario County Court. The charges are related to a motor-vehicle accident on Route 96 in Farmington where a wheel came off the pickup truck Pinnock was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo