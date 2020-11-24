Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded Nov. 13, 2020 | 75 14420 WISNIEWSKI, JACOB et ano to KLAFEHN, ZACHARY R Property Address: 11 HIGH VIEW CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12421 Page: 0619 Tax Account: 084.05-10-62 Full Sale Price: $199,900.00 14428 DAVID E AND MARIA W SLACK TRUST et al to FREEMAN, JAMES M et ano Property Address: 640 HOSMER ROAD, ...

