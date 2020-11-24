Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 14, 2020

November 24, 2020

Judgments Recorded Oct. 14, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT GRIFFIN, CHRISTINA Favor: 5182 GROUP LLC HARRIS, JESSE MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JULIA, HECTOR L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LARGENT, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT BUSH, TRAMEL Favor: OSI FUNDING LLC ONEILL, RYAN J Favor: OSI FUNDING LLC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT AMAN, KARL et ano Favor: COUNTRY MANOR APARTMENTS ARNOLD, LASHONDA Favor: HIDDEN CREEK ...

