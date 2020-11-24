Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 13, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded Nov. 13, 2020 | 96 NOT PROVIDED MILL CITY FALLS RESTORATION LLC Property Address: 47 FARADAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WHARTON ASSOCIATES INC Amount: $297,000.00 14420 KING, KIMBERLY & KING, MARSHALL Property Address: 717 SHUMWAY ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: HOLLANDER, STEVEN Amount: $180,000.00 KLAFEHN, ZACHARY R Property Address: 11 HIGH VIEW CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo