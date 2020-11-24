Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Distributing court calendar: Opinion 20-107

By: Daily Record Staff November 24, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Distributing court calendar Assigned counsel program Opinion 20-107 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may provide a copy of the weekly town court calendar to only the Assigned Counsel Program on an on-going basis. The program funds local attorneys to represent defendants in the judge’s court. Opinion: The Committee concluded that ...

