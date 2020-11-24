Don't Miss
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

By: The Associated Press GEOFF MULVIHILL November 24, 2020 0

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past two decades. In a virtual hearing with a federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, the OxyContin maker admitted impeding the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to combat ...

