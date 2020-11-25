Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 15, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing business as Recorded Oct. 15, 2020 CORPORATION NAME FILED KINGDOM DOMINION COVENANT MINISTRIES FELLOWSHIP INC 26 SOBIESKI STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT J AND R FLOORING AND HOME IMPROVEMENTS 411 SENECA PARK WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DUMBLETON, RICHARD C 411 SENECA PARK WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - KM ...

