Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded Oct. 14, 2020 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT DIGUARDI, JOSEPH P Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Amount: DOTSON-WILSON, BARBARA Favor: SOUTH SHORE ADJUSTMENT CO LLC Amount: DREW, THOMAS Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Amount: EDENS, TELICEA et ano Favor: MONROE AVENUE ASSOCIATES LLC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: FIORICA, PAMELA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: FRANCE, GREG M Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: FRANK, JESSE D. Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Amount: FRANK, JUSTIN Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING ...

