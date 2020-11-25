Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 16

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 16

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded Nov. 16, 2020 | 195 NOT PROVIDED DOEBRICH, JOHN B & KATSAMPES, CHRISA V Property Address: 44 KENMONT DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $128,000.00 14420 CIOTTI, JEFFREY & CIOTTI, STACEY Property Address: 135 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Amount: $144,337.00 GREGORY, ELAINE R Property Address: 26 WOOD TRACE, BROCKPORT NY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo