Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 15, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 25, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded Oct. 15, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMICO, LAWRENCE Appoints: AMICO, IDA BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC BURK, GINGER EMILIA Appoints: MICHEL, SUSAN J BURK, GINGER EMILIA Appoints: MICHEL, SUSAN J BURK, SPENCER MARK Appoints: MICHEL, SUSAN J BURK, SPENCER MARK Appoints: MICHEL, SUSAN J CURTIS, BERNARD H Appoints: SHERET, JENNIFER HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: MR COOPER LOANCARE ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo