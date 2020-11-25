Don't Miss
Home / News / New trial granted in homicide case

New trial granted in homicide case

Defendant claims self defense

By: Bennett Loudon November 25, 2020

A state appeals court has overturned a homicide conviction in Ontario County and ordered a new trial. Jeffrey A. Salone Jr. was convicted in May 2019 of first-degree manslaughter. Salone was originally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Salone is accused of killing Jawuan Brumfield in Geneva in September 2018 when Brumfield tried to rob him. Brumfield ...

