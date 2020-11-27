Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Not-for-profit board of directors: Opinion 20-109

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Not-for-profit board of directors: Opinion 20-109

By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Not-for-profit board of directors Historical preservation Opinion 20-109 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asks if he may serve on the board of a not-for-profit organization involved in supporting the historic preservation of buildings, making recommendations for the establishment of historical districts, granting support for rehabilitation projects, and providing loans to other ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo