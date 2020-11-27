Second Circuit – Sixth Amendment: U.S. v. Cabral

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 27, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sixth Amendment Speedy trial – Defendant’s flight to avoid prosecution U.S. v. Cabral 19-408 Judges Kearse, Katzmann, and Bianco Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction following a conditional guilty plea. He argues that the 11-year delay between his 2007 indictment and 2018 arrest violated his Sixth Amendment right to a speedy ...

