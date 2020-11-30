Don't Miss
Appeals court grants new trial

Evidence improperly admitted

By: Bennett Loudon November 30, 2020 0

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in an attempted murder case because of evidence that was improperly used by the prosecution. Joachim Sylvester was convicted in December 2015 of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. In a decision released Nov. 20, ...

