Lender alleges fraud in Columbus Building loan process

Lender alleges fraud in Columbus Building loan process

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 30, 2020 0

The lender who provided financing for renovation of the Columbus Building in downtown Rochester has filed suit against the developers, alleging fraudulent documents were provided on the application for a $13.6 million loan. Lake Shore Savings Bank, with headquarters in the Chautauqua County city of Dunkirk, claims that 50 Chestnut Ventures LLC, Thomas Masaschi and business ...

