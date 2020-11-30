Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded November 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 30, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 17, 2020            113   NOT PROVIDED KINCAID INC Property Address: 1 SOUTH WATER STREET, PERINTON NY Lender: VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $159,000.00 REN SQUARE LLC Property Address: 190-194 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $3,860,000.00 14420 DIRMYER, CHARLES S & DIRMYER, ROBIN I Property Address: 1815 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $57,000.00 NOWAK, CODY C Property Address: ...

