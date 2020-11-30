SC officials say they can’t obtain drugs by Friday execution

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MICHELLE LIU November 30, 2020 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials say they have to delay an execution scheduled for Friday because they won't be able to obtain the necessary lethal injection drugs. An attorney for the state Department of Corrections wrote in a letter to the South Carolina Supreme Court last week that the agency cannot carry out ...

