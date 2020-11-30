Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court seems skeptical of Trump’s census plan

Supreme Court seems skeptical of Trump’s census plan

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN November 30, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court sounded skeptical Monday that President Donald Trump could categorically exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot seats among the states in the House of Representatives. But it also appeared possible that the justices could avoid a final ruling on the issue until they know ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo