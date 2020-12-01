Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 18, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 18, 2020 126 NOT PROVIDED 1105 RIDGEWAY LLC & 1105 RIDGEWAY LLC Property Address: 1105 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $180,000.00 GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 205 SUMMIT POINT DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $443,408.26 MATTISON, SHARON S & VISCARDI, ROBERT M Property Address: 55 EAST ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo