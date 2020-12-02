NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 20-129

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Election poll clerk Opinion 20-129 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asks if he may be trained as an election poll clerk. It is a temporary, paid employment position with the local board of elections. The full-time judge said he would decline compensation if legally permitted to do so. Opinion: The ...

